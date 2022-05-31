Advertisement

Union City grieves loss of beloved police officer Rodney Steed

Officer Rodney Steed
Officer Rodney Steed(Union City Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Union City Police Department is grieving the sudden loss of an officer tragically killed in a car accident.

Union City Officer Rodney Steed, who had been with the department since 2017 as part of its Court Services Division, died from injuries sustained in an off-duty vehicle accident, officials confirm.

Prior to his time on the force, Steed retired from the United States military and went on to serve the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades.

In a post on social media, the Union City Police Department wrote:

Funeral services for Officer Rodney Steed have not been released at this time.

