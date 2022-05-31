Union City grieves loss of beloved police officer Rodney Steed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Union City Police Department is grieving the sudden loss of an officer tragically killed in a car accident.

Union City Officer Rodney Steed, who had been with the department since 2017 as part of its Court Services Division, died from injuries sustained in an off-duty vehicle accident, officials confirm.

Prior to his time on the force, Steed retired from the United States military and went on to serve the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades.

In a post on social media, the Union City Police Department wrote:

“Officer Steed passing is a tough loss for our agency as his spirit and continual laughter remains an integral part of our daily lives serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Union City.”

Funeral services for Officer Rodney Steed have not been released at this time.

