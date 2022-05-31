What you need to know about Georgia’s June 21 runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s next big election is a runoff set for June 21, and the Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices will be decided, along with several congressional runoffs that could sway Capitol Hill’s balance of political power.

Under Georgia law, if no candidate breaks 50% in an election, the top two vote-getters are in a runoff.

Under voter reforms passed in 2021, Georgia’s runoffs are now set for four weeks after primary election Day. Early voting for the June 21 runoff begins June 13; the last day to submit an absentee ballot for the runoff is June 10.

Here is a look at who’s on the ballot in metro Atlanta:

Democratic lieutenant governor’s runoff: Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey. Hall is a former Atlanta city councilman and U.S. congressman, while Bailey, an attorney, is seeking his first elected office. The winner will face Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, who won his GOP primary on May 24. This fall’s race is for an open seat, as Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection.

Democratic secretary of state runoff: Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. Dawkins-Haigler is a former state lawmaker, while Nguyen is a current member of the state House and has the endorsement of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. The winner will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, who won his GOP primary without a runoff in a crowded contest.

Democratic insurance commissioner’s runoff: Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King in November.

Democratic labor commissioner’s runoff: William Boddie and Nicole Horn. The winner will meet Bruce Thomson, who won his GOP primary on May 24.

Republican 6th congressional district runoff: Jake Evans and Rich McCormick. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian.

Republican 7th congressional district runoff: Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves. The winner will face Democrat Lucy McBath this fall in this newly drawn district.

Republican 10th congressional district runoff: Mike Collins and Vernon Jones. Democrat Michael Ford awaits the winner of this runoff in November.

On Monday, the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series announced the dates for its runoff debates:

6th congressional district, tape and livestream: Monday, June 6, 10:00 a.m.

10th congressional district, tape and livestream: Monday, June 6, 11:00 a.m.

Secretary of state tape and livestream: Monday, June 6, 2:15 p.m. and Monday, June 6, 7:00 p.m.

Lieutenant governor, tape and livestream: Monday, June 6 at 3:15 p.m. and Monday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.

Insurance commissioner, tape and livestream: Monday, June 6, 4:30 p.m.

Labor commissioner, tape and livestream: Monday, June 6, 5:30 p.m.

