Advertisement

81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy in northwest Georgia has been arrested after he was accused of raping a woman while on duty, authorities said Wednesday.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Glover of Rock Spring, according to a GBI news release. Glover is charged with rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Glover had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The LaFayette Police Department on May 11 asked the GBI to help investigate a reported rape of a woman by a Walker County sheriff’s deputy. The investigation found that Glover “had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the GBI said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gray assembly
Gray Television announces new developments at Assembly Atlanta
Monkeypox
First potential case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia, DPH says
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Athens-Clarke Police investigate armed carjacking in a gated community
Police siren
Athens-Clarke police investigating after shooting leaves one injured Tuesday