APD searching for missing 50-year-old Atlanta man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

APD says Michael Cook was last seen leaving his residence at 999 Byron Drive SW on May 27 at around 8:25 a.m. He was wearing a black and white jacket and black shorts.

Cook is described as a white male, 5 ft 9 in tall, and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Michael Cook’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 and reference case number 221511818.

