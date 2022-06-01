Advertisement

APD searching for missing 50-year-old Atlanta man

Michael Cook
Michael Cook(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

APD says Michael Cook was last seen leaving his residence at 999 Byron Drive SW on May 27 at around 8:25 a.m. He was wearing a black and white jacket and black shorts.

Cook is described as a white male, 5 ft 9 in tall, and weighs 165 pounds. 

If you have any information on Michael Cook’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 and reference case number 221511818.

