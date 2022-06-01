Athens-Clarke Police investigate armed carjacking in a gated community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating an armed carjacking in a gated community late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Scandia Circle after a 41-year-old woman reported her vehicle was stolen.

The woman told police she attempted to exit the gated community and as the gates opened, two males approached her vehicle, pointed guns at her, and forced her out of the vehicle.

Police say officers eventually located the stolen vehicle unoccupied and they are searching for the car theft suspects.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Police charge juvenile in connection to Athens shooting that injured two teens

Athens-Clarke police investigating after shooting leaves one injured Tuesday

Man shot during outing in Edgewood, police searching for gunman

Woman escapes attempted carjacking in Buckhead, police say

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.