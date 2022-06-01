Advertisement

Athens-Clarke police investigating after shooting leaves one injured Tuesday

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man injured late Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue after hearing reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 29-year-old male who had gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or email scott.black@accgov.com.

