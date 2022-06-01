Atlanta residents struggle to make ends meet during record-high inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Record high inflation is taking its toll on most people in metro Atlanta.

Jauquil Mason and her daughter, Journee, paid a pretty penny at the grocery store this week. They bought what they always get but paid about $50 more than normal.

“Whew, they’re going up. Yeah, some things may have to be cut. More less play, more work, it’s kind of where it’s getting to, you know,” Mason said.

Food prices are up more than 9 percent year over year, the largest increase in 41-years, according to the Bureau of Labor.

“I don’t see it going down anytime soon. It’s either eat or be eaten I feel like is what will happen soon,” Mason said.

It turns out most Atlanteans are in the same boat looking for ways to stay afloat while also dealing with record-high gas prices. The price at the pump is up more than $1.50 a gallon from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The expenses are going up, so income is going to have to go up or I’m going to end up on the street,” an Atlanta resident said.

Drenay Everette is a school teacher who is not only feeling the pinch at the pump but is now forced to choose between groceries and rent.

According to rent.com, the national average for rent jumped more than 3 percent during the past month for single bedroom units.

“Oh yes, I just paid rent and that was $1,450 and that’s, you know, I think becoming the average in the city so, making rent and buying groceries that’s another issue and so, it’s always a battle of what withdrawal am I going to make from the bank today,” Everette said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.