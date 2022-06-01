FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Wednesday; Tropical Storm Alex may form in Gulf of Mexico

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A hot weather pattern persists through the middle of the week in north Georgia. Highs will be near 90° on both Wednesday and Thursday. There is a very low chance of any showers and thunderstorms popping up on Wednesday. The odds of scattered t-storms increase to 30% on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. The best chance of any storms on Thursday is northwest of Atlanta in the afternoon and evening.

It will turn slightly cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. The first weekend of June looks fairly quiet with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers/storms possible on Sunday and highs in the mid 80s on both days.

The early outlook for next week is for temperatures warming back to near 90° by midweek. It may stay hot through late in the week. There is not much rain in the forecast over the next 7-10 days in north Georgia.

Tropical Storm Alex likely forms in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane season starts on Wednesday in the Atlantic Basin. The first named storm of the season could form in the next 48-72 hours as what’s left of Hurricane Agatha crosses from the Pacific Ocean through Mexico into the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of whether the disturbance becomes a tropical storm, it will likely bring moderate to heavy rain to Central and South Florida late this week. The storm will have no impact in north Georgia.

