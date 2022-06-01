First Alert Forecast: June Begins on a Hot Note

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures hit 90 degrees this afternoon, and unseasonably warm weather continues into the weekend.

Wednesday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and hot with temps hitting 90 degrees this afternoon.

High: 90° Average High: 85° Chance of Rain: 0%

We will likely hit 90 for the second time this year. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A cold front comes through tomorrow night, bringing us isolated t-storms between 4-8pm Thursday. Isolated t-showers may redevelop south and east of the city Friday, but overall, rain chances remain minimal as this front moves through. Mostly dry and sunny weather takes over for the weekend with slightly lower humidity.

Isolated t-storms north of I-20. (cbs46)

We are watching an area of low pressure over the Yucatan Peninsula that has a 70% chance of developing into our first tropical system in the coming days. It is tracking towards South Florida and will have little to no local impact.

70% Chance that "Alex" forms in the next 5 days. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.