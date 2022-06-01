First Alert Forecast | Scattered downpours, warm weather as the week marches on!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Warm and mostly dry weather is in the forecast this afternoon and evening. A couple showers may bubble-up through sunset, but the chance of rain at any one spot is very, very low.

Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. It’ll bet hottest between 3 and 5 p.m. With some moisture in the air, it may feel a degree or two hotter than what the thermometer reads through early evening. Plan on mild, somewhat muggy weather for your after-sunset plans.

Temperatures range from the lower 60s in the mountains of North Georgia, to mid-60s in the suburbs and near 70° inside the Perimeter Thursday morning. Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m.

Temperatures warm into the mid-80s, or so, by noon; peaking in the upper 80s in many spots.

Isolated, to scattered, showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms may become stronger and produce lots of lightning, gustier breezes and small hail; mainly across Northwest Georgia. The chance of rain gradually dries up after sunset.

A few showers, storms remain possible each day through the weekend with generally warm to hot weather remaining in the forecast.

