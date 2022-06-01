Five Georgia credit unions raise more than $30k for Ukraine Relief

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) – The “Credit Unions for Ukraine,” a fundraising campaign created by five Georgia credit unions, announced a $30,000 donation to the Ukrainian Displacement Fund.

Officials told CBS46 News the five participating credit unions are: Associated Credit Union, Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, Peach State Credit Union, and Platinum Federal Credit Union.

Each credit union raised funds directly from members, officials say.

“While the people of Ukraine have suffered tremendous loss and heartache since the start of this unjust war, they have also witnessed how much good there is with the outpouring of support from people across the globe,” said Mike Reuter, Executive Director of the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions. “Credit unions have always been defined by making an impact in their own backyards, but to see the way these five institutions in Georgia came together to support a community on the other side of the world, is truly inspiring.”

The donation was facilitated by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions and will specifically support Ukrainian credit union members and staff whose lives have been upended by the ongoing conflict.

The Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions is the international development and charitable arm of the World Council of Credit Unions, whose 89-country membership is made up of 34 national associations, three regional associations and six credit-owned businesses. The organization works to improve lives and communities through credit unions, regardless of where the borders lie.

“Unfortunately, this conflict appears far from over, so the need for the Ukrainian people will persist for the foreseeable future,” added Reuter. “Anyone who wants to support this critical humanitarian cause can visit us online for more information, because every donation helps, no matter the size.”

In addition to supporting humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, the foundation also has ongoing initiatives providing resources to underserved individuals, delivering global disaster relief, and promoting the inclusion of women and minorities in leadership roles.

