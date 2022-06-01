Advertisement

Georgia deputy arrested for tampering and paying for sex

(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after an investigation determined that he had been tampering with evidence and paying for sex.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agents arrested 35-year-old John Warren Degolyer of Lumber City on Friday.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson says Degoyler has been fired.

Neither Davidson nor GBI explained what Degoyler was doing to tamper with evidence. Investigators say they don’t currently believe Degoyler was paying for sex while on duty.

Davidson says a “series of incidents” led him to ask the GBI to investigate last week.

