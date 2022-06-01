Grand opening ceremony, tour held for Parkside affordable housing community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A grand opening ceremony and tours of Parkside, the new affordable housing community in Bankhead, and the historic Westin Heights was held Wednesday afternoon.

Several city council officials, Invest Atlanta, DCA, ABI, and company executives were also in attendance at the grand opening ceremony.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was excited to see the welcomed new development, which he said Atlanta seriously is lacking.

“Housing is foundational to a community’s health,” said Dickens. “And right here, right now, we don’t have enough of it in Atlanta, and at this time, we are in a fight to make sure that we do all we can to establish more and more and more affordable housing.”

With inflation and rent skyrocketing across Atlanta and the United States, affordable housing units that help those in serious need are necessary.

The new apartments include 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options with open floor plans that are now leasing. The community includes a wellness/fitness center, business center, conference center, and multiple community spaces.

For more information, visit www.parksideqy.com.

