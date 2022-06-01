Advertisement

Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.(CNN, Meta)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had been scheduled to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state...
Georgia high court won’t hear appeal from death row prisoner
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Hells Angels shoot Vagos bikers on highway; several injured, police say
81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman
Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say