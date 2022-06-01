Man shot during outing in Edgewood, police searching for gunman

EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating an attempted robbery after a man was shot in East Atlanta.

It happened along the 300 block of Tanner Street SE in Edgewood. According to investigators, the man and his friend were walking back to their car after a night out at the bar when two unknown people attempted to rob them.

The gunman shot one of the men twice before fleeing the scene. The victim’s friend drove him to a nearby fire station where first responders were able to provide immediate care and transport him to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police say they do have a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Atlanta police.

