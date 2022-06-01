Monica Pearson talks with Atlanta’s famous dads in Father’s Day special

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some of metro Atlanta’s most famous dads will be featured in a special Monica Pearson: One on One Father’s Day edition.

Airing June 19 at 8 p.m. on Peachtree TV, Pearson legendary Atlanta journalist will interview Andre Dickens, a single dad who also happens to be Atlanta’s 61st mayor; Shelley “Butch” Anthony, who fathered a large family while building a multi-million-dollar restaurant empire; Carlos Bocanegra, vice president and technical director of Atlanta United; and Robert Strafford, whose son Montero Lamar Hill - aka Lil Nas X - is one of American music’s most decorated performers.

Monica Pearson: One on One is a new, interview-themed series featuring the legendary Atlanta journalist.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.