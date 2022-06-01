NFL extends support for Atlanta-based social justice organizations

NEW YORK (CBS46) - The NFL announced the renewals of 21 national grant partners including Atlanta-based social justice organizations as part of the Inspire Change social justice initiative.

Officials say the Inspire Change initiative highlights the collaborative efforts of players, teams and the NFL to create constant positive change in communities across the United States. The new 21 grant partners have totaled $6.5 million in donations, according to officials.

More than $244 million has been provided to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the U.S. since the movement began in 2017. That includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity, according to officials.

“The NFL is proud to renew its commitment to these 21 organizations as they continue to drive positive change in communities nationwide,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility. “The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice.”

Officials say the 21 renewed grants were recently approved by the Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, which is comprised of a 10-member panel of players, Legends and team owners. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations creating measurable change across the four pillars of Inspire Change, which include education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.

Officials add that 21 grant partners have made massive impacts in communities across the U.S. that include advocacy to end mass incarceration, and offer tuition-free educational resources; the grants also include services for youth battling homelessness, mentor programs, and other services.

Grant Renewal:

Operation HOPE will continue to remove traditional hurdles to Black entrepreneurship by providing them with the critical tools, resources and education needed to start — and scale— their ventures. To help level the playing field, 1,250 new business owners in Atlanta, New York City, and Nashville will have the opportunity to participate in the 1 Million Black Businesses Initiative (1MBB), which offers access to Operation HOPE’s award-winning model of community uplift and financial literacy.

