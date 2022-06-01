Possible Monkeypox case in Atlanta, CDC testing underway now

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After two years in a global pandemic, Monkeypox is probably the last thing any of us want to hear right now. With that said, experts say this is nothing like COVID-19. It’s something you need to be aware of, but not lose sleep over.

”It is in the family of smallpox. It is not smallpox,” said Jessica Holzer, Ph.D., University of New Haven.

It starts with flu-like symptoms - muscle aches, fever, headache.

Within one to three days, a rash will begin that turns into blisters and scabs. The blisters and scabs will usually start on the face and spread throughout the body. The illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks and is deadly in 3-6 percent of infected people.

Its name? Monkeypox.

”It is a virus transmissible from skin to skin contact largely and contact with pustules,” said Holzer.

It is a rare disease that has been on the radar of public health officials for more than 50 years.

”COVID-19 is airborne...Monkeypox is not spread in an airborne space as far as we know. Things can change, but the disease patterns we are seeing now are not consistent with there being airborne transmission,” said Holzer.

There is a map on the CDC website that shows what states have positive Monkeypox and Orthopoxvirus cases and the number of positive test results.

”One of the things that makes this particular outbreak of Monkeypox interesting is that it is not only happening among people who have traveled to regions where there is endemic Monkeypox; that means there is community-spread outside of those endemic regions,” said Holzer.

We continue to say possible case because the Georgia Department of Health tells us they have a confirmed case of Orthopoxvirus but haven’t confirmed this is a positive Monkeypox case just yet.

”Orthopoxvirus is the overall umbrella term that covers all of them...they tend to have a common symptom of these pox that people get. It is worth mentioning that there are other Orthopoxviruses,” said Holzer.

