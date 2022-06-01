Advertisement

Rugby ATL concludes 2021 regular season at Silverbacks Park Friday

Rugby ball
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s major league Rugby team will finish out their 2021 regular season campaign against the Nola Gold this Friday at Silverbacks Park.

The team currently has a 10-5 record and clinched a playoff berth.

Team officials announced the team will wear special city edition jerseys in collaboration with Atlanta-based street artist Catlanta. Hip-hop artist and Atlanta native Scotty ATL is scheduled to perform at halftime.

The match starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be live on The Rugby Network.  Rugby ATL has their featured Rhumba Patio experience that overlooks the pitch and is welcome to all 21+ Rattlers fans.

The team hopes to secure a win to close out the regular season as they continue to fight for playoff seeding in MLR’s Eastern Conference.

To purchase a ticket online, click here: Fans can also purchase a ticket at Silverbacks Park at 3200 Atlanta Silverbacks Way on match day.

The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be aired live on the Rugby Network.

