Thief breaks into Brookhaven home using garage opener while family is sleeping

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - A Brookhaven family is still in shock after someone used their garage opener to break into their home while they were sleeping.

Beth Tuggle said her husband woke up Tuesday to find their front room a mess.

“Walking down the stairs this morning and having my husband look at me and say someone was in our house was the scariest moment in my life honestly,” Tuggle said.

According to Tuggle, the thief took a wallet, AirPods, alcohol, and other items.

But it’s how the suspect got into the house on Thornwell Drive that was really shocking to the family.

Tuggle told CBS46 they realized the person broke into their car in the driveway first and then used the garage opener to get in the house.

“They just opened the garage up enough to where they could slide under,” she said.

Tuggle said unfortunately the door to the house was unlocked, thinking the garage was security enough.

Now, the family said they are adding security to the home and replacing the garage opener.

“I’m going to have to leave it in my purse and keep my purse not downstairs apparently,” Tuggle said.

Tuggle told CBS46 she filed a report with Brookhaven police.

CBS46 reached out to the police for more information and will update this story once we receive it.

