Wings over North Georgia Airshow to take place Oct. 15-16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Look up! The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show is set for Oct. 15 and 16 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.

The event includes demonstration teams flying the Air Combat F-16 Viper from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.

With its reptilian paint scheme, the F-16 Viper performs precision aerial maneuvers and is one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters.

According to a news release, the F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon,” marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, which was created in 1947.

WONG will highlight the Air Force anniversary this year with static displays on the ground and the Veteran’s parade, which has become a popular tradition since 2012.

