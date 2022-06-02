Abrams endorses Bailey, Nguyen, Boddie in Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stacey Abrams, who is once again seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor, has endorsed several Georgia Democrats in other statewide races ahead of the June 21 runoff.

On Thursday, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor; state Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state; and state Rep. William Boddie for labor commissioner.

Bailey is the only one of Abrams’ endorsements who did not finish first in the May 24 primary. Former U.S. congressman and Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall placed first, with 30% of the vote to Bailey’s 18 percent.

RELATED: What you need to know about the June 21 runoffs

The winner will face Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, who won his GOP primary last month. This fall’s race is for an open seat, as Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection.

Nguyen is facing Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the Democratic secretary of state runoff. The winner will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, who won his GOP primary without a runoff in a crowded contest.

RELATED: Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

Boddie is facing Nicole Horn in the runoff, with the winner to face Republican Bruce Thomson this fall.

Democrats Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker are also in a runoff for their party’s nomination for insurance commission. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King in November.

Abrams is facing Republican Brian Kemp in November in a rematch of their 2018 contest. Unlike four years ago, however, Abrams is faced with the task of unseating an incumbent governor with a track record of mostly delivering on promises to a conservative GOP base.

RELATED: LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Back in May, Kemp easily brushed back a primary challenge from former U.S. senator David Perdue, who had the blessings of former president Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.