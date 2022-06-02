Advertisement

Appetite: Full Taste Vegan dish out their must-try creations

Veggie burgers with Full Taste Vegan
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Housemade Veggie Truffle Burger, Deviled Eggs, Roasted Vegetable Potpie... If that all sounds delicious to you, look no further than Full Taste Vegan.

Executive Chef Michael Else and CEO Deborah Wallace stopped by the CBS46 Kitchen to talk about their tasty creations as we gear up for Look Up Atlanta; a night of music, entertainment and family fun that will all lead up to an unforgettable fireworks display at Centennial Olympic Park.

Leading up to the event on July 3, Wake Up Atlanta is celebrating these five aspirations:

  • Art
  • Athletics
  • Accommodations
  • Attractions
  • Appetite

This week’s aspiration is appetite!

