Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K to be held at Piedmont Park Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the official start of Pride Month underway, the annual Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K will be held on Sunday according to race officials.

The race begins at Piedmont Park on June 5 at 8:30 a.m. Piedmont Park is located at 1320 Monroe Dr. NE.

The registration to join the race ended Wednesday according to officials.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.