Bond hearing held for rapper, Atlanta native Young Thug Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Atlanta native Young Thug while his attorneys aim to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was one of dozens who were charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Gunna indicted on RICO, gang-related charges

An emergency motion was previously filed by his attorneys in an attempt to have him released on bond.

Prosecutors have tried to use the lyrics of Young Thug and Gunna, also charged with racketeering, against them, drawing the ire of fellow Atlanta rapper T.I., Jay Z, and Meek Mill.

“By saying that ‘we’re using lyrics that a rapper’s using,’ that would basically put everybody that raps out of business or in jail based on those words. Under that logic, Johnny Cash has killed multiple people because his music talks about killing multiple people,” said attorney Manny Arora.

Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was denied bond by a judge last week. The College Park native plead not guilty at his arraignment last month.

RELATED: Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears in court, dozens face gang-related charges

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.