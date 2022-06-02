Families evacuated as apartment building burns in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emergency crews are working to contain a fire at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road.

The call went out Wednesday around 7:25 p.m. for a large fire at an apartment building at The Ashford at Stoneridge Apartments, located at 1048 Flat Shoals Road. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters have evacuated the building and are working to extinguish the fire. Apartment management is working to relocate the occupants and the Red Cross has been notified, according to Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

RIGHT NOW: Nearly 3 hours after the first 911 call, crews are still battling a huge fire at The Ashford at Stoneridge Apartments in Clayton County. I just spoke with one woman who lost “everything.” More details on @CBS46 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/Co81KvJsnm — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 2, 2022

Clayton County Police currently have Flat Shoals Road blocked off at Rockhill Drive and says there is no estimated time when the scene will be cleared. Please avoid the area.

