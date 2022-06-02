Advertisement

Families evacuated as apartment building burns in Clayton County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emergency crews are working to contain a fire at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road.

The call went out Wednesday around 7:25 p.m. for a large fire at an apartment building at The Ashford at Stoneridge Apartments, located at 1048 Flat Shoals Road. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters have evacuated the building and are working to extinguish the fire. Apartment management is working to relocate the occupants and the Red Cross has been notified, according to Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Clayton County Police currently have Flat Shoals Road blocked off at Rockhill Drive and says there is no estimated time when the scene will be cleared. Please avoid the area.

LOCATION:

