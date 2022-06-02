First Alert Forecast: Isolated t-storms this afternoon and evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another hot and steamy day ahead, with a few storms later in the day.

Thursday Forecast:

Sunny to partly cloudy through the day with highs near 90. Isolated t-storms pop up between 4-10pm.

High: 90° Average High: 85° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Isolated t-storms this afternoon and evening. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

The cold front the brings us the storms today will slowly move through tomorrow, keeping clouds thick and isolated t-showers in the forecast. The good news is dry air settles in for Saturday and the weekend will be mostly dry and not as hot.

There is a very high chance that our first Tropical Depression of the season forms by the end of the week in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It will track across South Florida, potentially dropping 5-10” of rain. There will be no local impact from this storm.

An 80% chance that a tropical depression forms in the next 48 hours. (cbs46)

