FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered t-storms possible Thursday and Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Atlanta. The high temperature was 92° at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It will be back near 90° again on Thursday before showers and thunderstorms threaten in the late afternoon and evening. The scattered storms will develop over northwest Georgia and move southeast. Not everyone will get rain, but those that do will get heavy downpours.

Thursday (CBS46)

It turns cooler on Friday with the best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the midday and afternoon mainly from Atlanta through east Georgia. Once again, the showers/storms will be hit or miss. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances diminish by late Friday and the first weekend of June looks dry and seasonable. Highs will be in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a minimal risk of any rain. It will get hot again by the middle of next week.

Weekend (CBS46)

The first tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season may form Thursday or Friday in the southern Gulf of Mexico. If a storm develops, it’ll be called Alex. The system looks like it will be fairly weak and disorganized as it crosses Florida this weekend, with the main threat being a few inches of rain for that area.

Tropics (CBS46)

