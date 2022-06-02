FIRST ALERT: Storms ending tonight; more storms possible Friday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered strong storms will continue through the early evening. Some of the storms could be strong/severe. The biggest risks through the early evening will be strong damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, & frequent lightning. The greatest risk of severe weather is for areas Northwest of I-85. Northwest Georgia is under a low (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather.

Tonight's Risk (CBS46)

We’ll see more scattered storms Friday afternoon. The greatest threat of storms Friday is after 4pm, and mainly in areas Southeast of I-85. The chance of rain & storms ends after sunset, with a beautiful Saturday in the forecast!

FRIDAY FORECAST:

High: 84

Normal High: 85

Chance of Rain: 30%

Friday Future Radar (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rain chances remain low this weekend. Saturday will be BEAUTIFUL and not as hot. Highs will warm to the mid 80s with low humidity. Sunday will be more humid with only a 20% chance of an afternoon pop up shower or storm.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

