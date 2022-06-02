Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant celebrated as he officially retires

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ceremony was held on Wednesday celebrating former Police Chief Rodney Bryant’s 35 years of service to the Atlanta Police Department.

Bryant was appointed as Atlanta Police Chief in May 2021 by former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Lance Bottoms was among the many in attendance who praised his devotion to Atlanta.

“On May 29, 2020, as our city burned, I called Chief Bryant and he said, ‘whatever you need from me, I’ll do it.’ Then, when I asked him to serve as Interim Chief of Police, he said ‘whatever you need from me for this city, I’ll do it.’ I am eternally grateful to you,” she said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Assistant Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as the Interim Police Chief while he looks to name a new permanent police chief.

