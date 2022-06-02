Georgia drivers paying lowest gas prices in the country

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia had the lowest gas prices in the country Thursday, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of regular is $4.71. Georgia’s is $4.19.

“That’s today. Tomorrow it could be a little bit different,” said AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend.

“Demand is certainly up right now, we just got done with the Memorial Day travel. It usually levels off a little bit then we start to get into the peak of our summer driving season,” Townsend said.

Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the state’s gas tax which saves drivers about 30 cents a gallon. Kemp touted the state’s low gas prices on social media Thursday.

Townsend said, “This reprieve might just be temporary. Usually we’ll start to see some peak prices around June for the year but this year has been anything but normal, we anticipate that we’re probably going to have some elevated prices at least for the remainder of the summer.”

“It’s too high, it’s ridiculous,” said driver Lacy Taylor.

She recently changed jobs to have a shorter commute, which she said is saving her about $400 a month on gas. While Georgians are getting a bit of a break on fuel prices, they’re struggling with the cost of other things.

“I have four kids so yeah groceries is like outrageous, everything has gone up, restaurants have gone up, everything has gone up,” said Taylor.

She added, “What can you do? You have to have gas in your car to go, you have to have food, so what do you do and what can you do?”

