Georgia Southern Eagles baseball team prepares for NCAA Baseball Regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It is almost game time for the Georgia Southern Eagles baseball team, who is hosting an NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend for the first time in program history.

Everything on paper says the Eagles do belong. They won 40 games, finished 11th in RPI this season, and went 24-6 at J.I. Clements Stadium.

There are some teams here with bigger name recognition in Notre Dame and Texas Tech but these Eagles have gone toe to toe with plenty of programs like that of late.

Head coach Rodney Hennon was asked what made his team so successful this year. He said their competitiveness and consistency. Fifth year senior Austin Thompson says it’s those traits they believe will serve them well- and not really overthinking this weekend.

“You have to play every pitch out. That just kind of takes a big picture and turns it into a small picture. I think that’s a lot more achievable as a player and as a coach, just focusing one pitch at a time. After that pitch, kind of forget about it and move on to the next. If it’s good or bad, you have to keep going.”

The Eagles will look to put themselves in the winner’s bracket tomorrow night. Southern takes on UNCG at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will face the winner of Texas Tech and Notre Dame on Saturday night.

