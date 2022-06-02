Hot air balloon race takes off from Helen for its 49th year

HELEN, Ga. (CBS46) - A hot air balloon race is underway across the south.

It’s called Helen to the Atlantic Hot Air Balloon Race and it’s in its 49th year of the competition.

Hot air balloon pilots started in Helen, Georgia Thursday morning, and the first one to reach I-95 along the Atlantic will win the race.

CBS46 just spoke with organizers who say two pilots are neck-and-neck, one from Arizona and one from South Carolina.

Depending on the wind, the two could finish the race sometime Friday.

