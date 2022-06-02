Inflation impacts nonprofit’s ability to feed thousands of kids over the summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The group says they have enough food for one of the 9 weeks they are hoping to pass out meals but tell CBS46 they believe the community will pull through.

”If you have never heard of us, you have been lucky you didn’t need us,” said Paula Rigsby, with MUST Ministries.

It is not easy to sit in this line.

”I know you are struggling. I know you are having a hard time but there is somebody who understands,” said Angela Tyler with Grace Transformed.

To pull up, with your kids in the car, and admit to a volunteer that you need help.

”Right now, I only have 20 dollars for food. I still have long days to wait for food stamps,” said Alejandra, mom of 2.

It is happening though, to families all over Georgia.

”There are so many kids in this neighborhood who are in need of food...sometimes when we are in their homes and they open their fridge, there is nothing in it at all,” said Larry B Johnson, Elder at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church.

Larry Johnson is an elder at a church across the street from the food pick up line. He has been working with kids in this particular neighborhood for 35 years.

”These are things that these kids just can’t control. It is a situation, they are caught in,” said Johnson.

“It is such a blessing for me, as an elder, as a father, to help these kids,” said Johnson.

MUST Ministries partners with churches and organizations all over the community to feed five to six thousand kids, in 7 counties, for 9 weeks of summer.

No school means feeding kids through the day, that pressure on top of inflation, gas prices and rent increases have brought some families to a breaking point. Even non-profits like MUST have been hit.

”Right now, we have enough food to cover 1 week,” said Rigsby.

The non-profit, tells me they are expecting to see a flood of families in need.

”I am a firm believer in loaves and fishes. I have seen it many times. If I needed 200, 300 would come in,” said Rigsby.

Volunteers with the ministry say, the community has shown up time and time again and believe this situation will be no different.

“Do you believe in miracles?” said CBS46 Reporter Sawyer Buccy.

“I do. I see them every week,” said Rigsby.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.