June Pride Events in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - June is National Gay Pride Month. There are events taking place around the country, including in metro Atlanta:

Drag Queen Storytime

WHEN: 3 p.m. June 4 and 5

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW

WHAT: Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker will read several books and children will learn about the Pride flag and make rainbows.

Atlanta Pride 5K Run and Walk

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. June 5

WHERE: Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Thousands are expected to participate in the annual event.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. June 19

WHERE: Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Theatrical Outfit will be transformed into a 1950s Philadelphia Jazz Bar where the legendary Billie Holiday is giving one of her final performances. Tickets on sale.

Atlanta Braves Pride Night

WHEN: 7:20 p.m. June 22

WHERE: Truist Park

WHAT: The Atlanta Braves are offering special packages on Pride Night. The Braves will donate $3 from each Pride ticket to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.

Atlanta Dream Pride Weekend

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 3 p.m. June 26

WHERE:

WHAT: Come cheer on the Atlanta Dream during Pride Weekend. A portion of each ticket sold will go to Lost N Found Youth.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, send to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

