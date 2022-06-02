Advertisement

June Pride Events in metro Atlanta | 2022

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance during the Gay Pride parade in Madrid, Spain.(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - June is National Gay Pride Month. There are events taking place around the country, including in metro Atlanta:

Drag Queen Storytime

  • WHEN: 3 p.m. June 4 and 5
  • WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW
  • WHAT: Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker will read several books and children will learn about the Pride flag and make rainbows.

Atlanta Pride 5K Run and Walk

  • WHEN: 8:30 a.m. June 5
  • WHERE: Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
  • WHAT: Thousands are expected to participate in the annual event.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

  • WHEN: 2:30 p.m. June 19
  • WHERE: Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
  • WHAT: Theatrical Outfit will be transformed into a 1950s Philadelphia Jazz Bar where the legendary Billie Holiday is giving one of her final performances. Tickets on sale.

Atlanta Braves Pride Night

  • WHEN: 7:20 p.m. June 22
  • WHERE: Truist Park
  • WHAT: The Atlanta Braves are offering special packages on Pride Night. The Braves will donate $3 from each Pride ticket to Lost N Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ people.

Atlanta Dream Pride Weekend

  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 3 p.m. June 26
  • WHERE:
  • WHAT: Come cheer on the Atlanta Dream during Pride Weekend. A portion of each ticket sold will go to Lost N Found Youth.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, send to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia's average gas price was the lowest in the country Thursday.
Georgia drivers paying lowest gas prices in the country
Hot air balloon pilots started in Helen, Ga. Thursday morning and the first one to reach I-95...
Hot air balloon race takes off from Helen for its 49th year
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's...
Abrams makes more endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs
Kids’ Week will take place June 6-10, 2022 at various locations around Atlanta.
Kids’ Week to offer summer fun events for 2,500 Atlanta students