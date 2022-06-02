Kids’ Week to offer summer fun events for 2,500 Atlanta students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School is officially out for summer, and that means lots of fun activities for kids are being offered around Atlanta.

Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Frank Ski Kids Foundation and KISS 104.1 are joining together to present Kids’ Week, a full week of safe and fun activities free for Atlanta area youth.

Kids’ Week will take place June 6-10 at various locations. KISS 104.1′s Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown, will be broadcasting live at each location, giving 2,500 kids free admission. The first 450-600 children (based on location), accompanied by an adult, to arrive will receive free passes for that day.

The following is the full schedule of events:

Monday, June 6: Illuminarium ( https://www.illuminarium.com/atlanta/ ) Address: 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 About Illuminarium: Step off the Beltline and into Africa. Come face-to-face with the world’s most exotic animals in their natural habitats in this unique cinematic experience. Take in the majestic landscapes, gaze at the splendor of the savanna’s sunrise, feel the wonder of a Kenyan sky lit up by stars. Illuminarium activates all your senses and places you into the world unfolding around you. Our first show, WILD, is brought to life through 4K laser projection, 3D audio, in-floor vibration, and even scent. Line begins: 7 a.m. Opens: 10 a.m. First 500 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Tuesday, June 7: Stone Mountain Park ( https://www.stonemountainpark.com/ ) Address: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. Stone Mountain, GA 30083 About Stone Mountain Park: Stone Mountain Park is Georgia’s most popular attraction and features a wide variety of family activities. Located on 3,200 acres of natural beauty. Adventure awaits as you discover our interactive family-friendly attractions and many natural and historic sights. Go back in time at Dinosaur Explore - An All-New Experience, climb aboard the Scenic Railroad for a trip around the mountain, putter around at Great Locomotive Chase Adventure Golf and more. The adventures are endless! Line begins: 7 a.m. Opens: 9 a.m. First 500 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Wednesday, June 8: Georgia Aquarium ( www.georgiaaquarium.org ) Address: 225 Baker Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA About Georgia Aquarium: Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Certified Humane by the American Humane Association and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries. Line begins: 7 a.m. Opens: 9 a.m. First 450 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Thursday, June 9: Fun Spot America ( https://funspotamericaatlanta.com/ ) Address: 1675 Hwy 85 North, Fayetteville, GA 30214 About Fun Spot America Atlanta: Fun Spot America Atlanta offers over two dozen family attractions, thrill rides go-kart tracks, and fun for the whole family! We are always adding to the park and are currently building our new ArieForce One steel roller coaster. ArieForce One has a 154-ft lift hill, an 83-degree drop, four inversions, a maximum speed of 64mph, first ever Raven Truss dive and the largest zero-G stall in the USA. Fun Spot America Atlanta has several event spaces – indoors and outdoors to accommodate small, medium, and large groups. Conveniently located in Fayetteville and the only amusement park in the South Atlanta area. Fun Spot America Atlanta strives to provide Safe-Clean-Fun to our guests and their families so they can have their #BestDayEver. Line begins: 7 a.m. Opens: Gates at 8 a.m. (attractions will open at 9 a.m.) First 450 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Friday, June 10: McDonalds ( https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html ) Address: 2964 Turner Hill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038 Line begins: 7 a.m. Meals will be available in the drive-thru and inside the restaurant Breakfast: Choice of Sausage biscuit, Sausage McGriddle, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Biscuits (Crispy or McChicken) and either a small orange juice or a soft drink. The first 600 to arrive (adults and their children) will receive free breakfast starting at 7 a.m.



Kids’ Week is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Event admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, up to the daily allotment for each event.

For more information, click here.

