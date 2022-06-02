Man fatally shoots intruder outside his DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb Police released new details in a deadly shooting in Dekalb County Thursday.

Police said shortly after one in the morning they responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Panthersville Court. Detectives said when they arrived they found a man shot to death outside a home.

CBS46 spoke to neighbors in the area.

“We were just laying there watching some news on television and I heard a stringing set of gun shots, maybe about for or five or six gunshots,” a neighbor named Jeffery said.

Jeffery did not want to share his last name for privacy reasons but he told CBS46 shootings and break-ins are common around his apartment complex.

Jeffery said he didn’t come outside because he had a bad feeling.

“It’s kind of a rough neighborhood you know, you sort of get used to the certain things that happen around the neighborhood,” Jeffery said.

When CBS46 arrived Dekalb Police we’re already investigating.

One of Jeffery’s neighbor told CBS46 he was awakened by a man trying to break into his home and that’s when he started shooting.

The man showed CBS46 the bullet holes right by his front door.

Jeffery’s neighbor was sweating and visibly shaken after telling CBS46 he shot and killed a man outside his door.

He said he doesn’t know what the intruder was after and he was acting in self defense.

Dekalb Police confirmed the homeowners account of the events and said the homeowner will not be charged in the fatal shooting as of now.

Jeffery told CBS46 the shooting was preventable.

“Because there’s no security on the property,” he explained.

Police still have not released the identity of the victim.

