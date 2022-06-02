Months-long process for Buckhead couple after U-Haul crashes into home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Buckhead couple is finally making progress after a U-Haul truck crashed into their home in February.

Surveillance video showed the moments the truck rolled through traffic on Moores Mill Road and then down Ashton Davis’ driveway.

The Davis’ were on their honeymoon when the truck hit their house and the driver left the scene.

“We came home to this mess and have spent the past few months trying to get clarity on next steps,” Davis said.

Davis and her husband have spent the last several months trying to figure out who will pay for the repairs to their home.

According to Davis, the damages to the home are nearly $90,000.

“Saving up for other home projects, but this was not on our list,” she said.

Davis told CBS46 it has been difficult getting in touch with U-Haul, who she says will now pay up to $25,000.

But she said between the company, home insurance and trying to figure out who the driver was, it’s been a nightmare.

Davis said if you’re ever in this situation, don’t give up.

“Filing a police report, I think immediate action,” she said. “And don’t depend on other people to do things for you.”

CBS46 reached out to U-Haul for comment and more information on the process. We will update this story once we receive a response.

