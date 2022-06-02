Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | June 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a great place to live if you enjoy food. Here is happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta.

June 3 is National Donut Day and the donut shop Dough in The Box is celebrating by offering a FREE donut at their locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton. All 3 locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating National Donut Day. They are introducing a “Sweet New Deal” that features an array of delicious offerings. On Friday, anyone can get a FREE doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary, while also enjoying $1 original glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen. Fans can also receive a free original glazed doughnut at all shops any time the iconic Hot Light is on through Labor Day.

Duck Donuts is giving away cinnamon sugar donuts in its stores for National Donut Day. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin’ recently opened its first Georgia Dunkin’ GO location on Roswell Road. The new drive-thru-only location is designed for greater convenience for donut lovers. The GO location features a modern design, Dukin’ on Demand, Premium Pours and more. A grand opening celebration will take place this summer.

KFC is turning one of its Atlanta restaurants into Jack’s Meal HQ where Jack Harlow fans will have the chance for an exclusive fan experience and opportunity to try the meal before it is available nationwide on June 6. The restaurant is on Cobb Parkway in Smyrna. The meal is a mix of Harlow’s favorite classics and new fan-favorite menu items. The meal deal will be served in limited-edition Jack Harlow x KFC packaging. It will be available nationwide starting June 6.

5Church Buckhead has announced it will officially open to the public on June 3 in the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space on Peachtree Road. Menu highlights will include fresh oysters with champagne foam, a classic burger, sea bass with black rice, cauliflower with saffron and oat feta, pork chops with blue cheese grits, a prime New York Strip steak, creamed spinach, Brussels Sprouts with hazelnuts and more. Cocktail menu includes the Twisted Tree with Buffalo Trace, peach, maple, honey and orange; Call Me Madame! with Winterville gin, sweet vermouth and Campari; and Deception in the Garden made with Don Julio tequila, triple sec, pear, lavender, lime and pineapple.

Taco Mac is featuring beer from Boulevard Brewing Co. in Kansas City and Ommegang Brewery in Cooperstown, New York, during the month of June. The Boulevard featured beers include Tank 7 American saison and Space Camper Alpha Vapo India pale ale. The Ommegang brews are their Neon Rainbows IPA and Idyll Days pilsner. Thursday pint nites start at 5 p.m. with giveaways from both breweries (1 item per customer while supplies last).

Buenos Dias Cafe will open a pop-up next month on the first floor of the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market. It will serve a rotation of made-to-order pupusas. Highlights on the menu will include The Revuelta (“handown”) – a traditional pupusa with Caribe United Farms pork, cheese & black beans, The Classic – black beans & cheese and The Vegan – spinach masa, black beans, spinach, tricolor peppers, onion & zucchini. To drink, they’ll offer coffee drinks, like Cafe Con Leche (espresso with steamed milk & sugar), a Colada, Horchata Latte and Cuban coffee, plus fresh-squeezed orange juice, Horchata Refresco, Everything Juice – a blend of fresh fruit and vegetable juices, Mexican Coke and refrescos/agua frescos made with Jamaica (hibiscus), horchata and tamarind.

BrewDog Atlanta is opening in early August at 112 Krog Street on the Atlanta BeltLine. The 12,000-square-foot space with a 2,700-square-foot outdoor space will feature a full kitchen and 28 taps.

Fogo de Chao has launched A Very Rare Meat Registry. The digital meat registry invites guests to select curated experiences to gift anyone celebrating anotable mileston. Nundles include Just Waguy & Me featuring one of their indulgent Waguy cuts and What’s Lime is Yours, which features a flavorful Caipirinha fountain.

The Garden & Gun Club at The Battery Atlanta has appointed a new executive chef to spearhead the brand’s restaurant and cocktail experience. Chef Sam Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended the Culinary Arts program at the Art Institute of Atlanta. Chef Davis credits his cooking style back to his African culinary heritage and his family’s Virginia farming roots. Garden & Gun Club offers an all-day menu and a game-day menu.

The Umbrella Bar, a food kiosk from Poke Burri’s co-founder Seven Chan and inspired by stalls found in Korean nigh markets, is now open in Ponce City Market. It features dishes and drinks like Japchae Dumplings, Bulgogi Beef Tater Tots with aioli mayo, green onion & sesame seeds, kimbap, bibimbap, fried Korean corn dogs (“Kdogs”) and more. On the drinks side, they’ll offer Korean beers, soju and creative plays on Korean cocktails, such as Melona Slushies, featuring South Korea’s Melona Fruit Bars and soju. Flavors will include strawberry and matcha lemonade.

North Italia is opening its first-ever Georgia location in Buckhead at Lenox Mall. The Italian restaurant will feature a happy hour-friendly U-shaped bar, their signature pizza, handmade pasta, brunch and a special cocktail menu. Another location will open in Dunwoody this summer.

Sisters and podcast hosts Kate Schulz and Betsy Wallace, along with chef Grant Stevens, will represent Atlanta on Food Network’s upcoming season of The Great Food Truck Race. Their team, “Food Flight,” is one of nine teams of aspiring food truck owners on this culinary road battle competing for a $50,000 grand prize. The podcast is titled “Dinner Sisters” and Stevens has been an on-air guest. They will be hitting the road in their truck and offer “small sandwiches with global flavors.” The season premieres June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Buckhead’s Atlas restaurant has been ranked one of the most outstanding restaurants in the world by Forbes Travel Guide. Atlas is under the culinary leadership Chef Freddy Money who brings fresh and innovative approach to traditional Italian cooking.

