Advertisement

Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting reportedly occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An aerial view is shown of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple...
Aerial: Shooting occurs at funeral in Wisconsin
Georgia's average gas price was the lowest in the country Thursday.
Georgia drivers paying lowest gas prices in the country
Hot air balloon pilots started in Helen, Ga. Thursday morning and the first one to reach I-95...
Hot air balloon race takes off from Helen for its 49th year
The Department of Child Safety confirmed it received three separate reports concerning Chaskah...
Reports reveal details on grandmother accused of torturing, murdering grandson