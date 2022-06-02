Restaurant Report Card: Spice House fails with 60; Always Fresh scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular Caribbean restaurant on Cascade Road in Atlanta opened for business just days after failing a routine health inspection.

Spice House scored 60-points and a “u” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no certified food safety manager at the restaurant. Plus, rice, pasta, and salmon were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled raw food and then ready to eat food without washing hands.

“I think what happened it was a new employee that came on and we didn’t take time out to really train him like we should,” Spice House Owner Lino Joseph said.

The owner said he dropped the ball when it comes to training his new employees, so he asked the Fulton County health department for help.

“Actually, we had the health department come and do an educational thing with the employees and we’re back on the same page,” Joseph said. “We take it very seriously. It’s not something I take lightly.”

There are several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In Cobb County, The Juicy Crab on Town Center Drive in Kennesaw scored 91-points. In Cherokee County, Gameday Fresh Grill on Eagle Drive in Woodstock picked up a 96 and in Gwinnett County, Iron Age Korean Steakhouse in Buford is back in good standing earning 98-points on a reinspection.

At Always Fresh on Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been around 18-years and get this about four years ago they moved into an old bank but the only deposit you’re going to make here is one in your belly because everything is made from scratch and the food is delicious. Another cool feature is the old bank vault in the restaurant which is used as a walk-in cooler.

That’s one way to keep your recipes safe. Let’s talk about the items on the menu. They serve a chicken fruit salad, chicken salad sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, and the southerner which has pimento cheese and bacon. You may want to top it off with a blackberry cobbler and a swig of sweet tea. Boy, that’s good!

