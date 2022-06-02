Advertisement

Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is expected to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request.

Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office. Trump directed his anger at Raffensperger after the Georgia Republican refused to bend to pressure to overturn the votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden’ a narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her investigation includes looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia. Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

