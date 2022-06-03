18-year-old arrested after threatening Fulton County sheriff over YSL arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 18-year-old is facing 23 counts of terroristic threats after he reportedly threatened to kill Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, his wife and other members of law enforcement on social media.

According to court documents, Quartavius Mender made the threats following several high-profile arrests of accused YSL gang members in an ongoing RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation.

Mender allegedly posted several death threats on official Instagram accounts, stating his intentions to kill Sheriff Labat, and his wife, unless a high-profile defendant in the above-mentioned RICO investigation was released from custody.

Mender is now facing 23 counts of Terroristic Threats, all of which are felonies. His bond has been denied, and he remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard, will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested in Buckhead in early May. Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, who is known as Gunna, was also arrested along with multiple other possible gang members.

Prosecutors believe that Young Thug is a co-founder of USL and that various crimes have been committed by members of USL.

Williams is currently be held at Cobb County Jail. He was denied bond for the 2nd time on Thursday.

Gunna has also been denied bond and court date has been scheduled for January 2023.

