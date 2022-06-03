$3k signing bonus offered to join the South Fulton Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The South Fulton Police Department is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to join their police force, officials announced.

Officials say the department is hiring officer candidates, as well as detectives and crime scene personnel.

City officials recently announced the approval of the purchase of 30 new police vehicles worth $2.1 million as the city works to expand its police force and improve aged units.

Officials say the cost includes new 2022 Ford Explorer pursuit utility vehicles as well as computers, cameras, lights, graphics and other equipment needed for patrol units.

To sign up, click here and select the employment tab.

