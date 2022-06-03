Advertisement

$3k signing bonus offered to join the South Fulton Police Department

Officials say the department is hiring officer candidates, as well as detectives and crime scene personnel
South Fulton Police Department
South Fulton Police Department(South Fulton County Police Facebook photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The South Fulton Police Department is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to join their police force, officials announced.

Officials say the department is hiring officer candidates, as well as detectives and crime scene personnel.

City officials recently announced the approval of the purchase of 30 new police vehicles worth $2.1 million as the city works to expand its police force and improve aged units.

Officials say the cost includes new 2022 Ford Explorer pursuit utility vehicles as well as computers, cameras, lights, graphics and other equipment needed for patrol units.

To sign up, click here and select the employment tab.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Person smoking (generic)
Gwinnett County Commission bans smoking in most outdoor public places
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting their pool through an app is helping them pay their mortgage
Dunwoody police are bringing on a mental health clinician to help respond to 911 calls.
Dunwoody Police bringing on mental health expert for 911 calls
Dunwoody Police bringing on mental health expert for 911 calls