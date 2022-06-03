$4K reward offered for info leading to arrest of shooter who killed teen

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A total reward of $4,000 was offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who killed a Marietta teenager at a party on May 21, police told CBS46 News.

According to police, officers say they were notified of a large group of young adults gathering inside the Walton Village Apartment complex at the 1600 block of Roberta Drive around 10 p.m. on May 21. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found 17-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say Green was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Investigators say they later learned that this large gathering had started at an Airbnb house outside the Marietta city limits but was shut down by the homeowner.

Witnesses told police a few of the participants used social media to advertise their unsanctioned party was being relocated to the Walton Village Apartment complex.

“As a father, I cannot imagine the pain this young man’s family and friends are going through and hope you will join me in keeping them in your prayers. Candidly, we need the public’s help,” said Marietta Interim Police Chief Martin Ferrell. “Residents and business owners, you have trusted us in the past and helped us solve countless crimes. We are reaching out to you now to help bring justice for this senseless murder. Please encourage anyone with information in this case to come forward and bring closure to the Green family.”

Police say detectives are working on gathering and reviewing evidence as well as conducting additional interviews.

Witnesses can contact us directly, or via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if they wish to remain anonymous. MPD Tip line: 770-794-6990Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta: 404-577-TIPS (8477).

To speak directly with the Investigators working this case, contact Marietta Police Detective Megan Haas (770-794-5477), or MPD Detective Chris Lindsey (770-794-5469).

