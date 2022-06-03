Atlanta inflation rate closes metro business, owner says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular pastry restaurant closed its doors for good after the costs to operate in Atlanta became too expensive, the owner says.

“I’m surprised because they used to have a lot of customers,” Sheila Hamilton told CBS46.

If there was one thing Hamilton could count on at Hot Little Biscuit, it was the demand.

“The food was good, it was good,” she repeated. Adding, it was often a line of eager customers.

But now, it feels like a line of business closures to Kate Secor.

“It’s been there for like seven years now and it was nice that it was something that stayed because I’ve seen lots of businesses come and go unfortunately in this area,” the longtime resident explained.

Secor says she was stocking up on her reward points and planning a visit soon.

“I was just a few away from getting my free biscuit,” she giggled.

But Tuesday, the Virginia Highland corner shop permanently closed.

“It made good business sense,” owner Carrie Morey confirmed. “Emotionally, it was hard. I love my team.”

A recent national report ranked Atlanta as the city with the second-highest inflation rate in the U.S.

And when it comes to leasing a space for a small business in an area like midtown, costs could range from $30,000 to $75,000.

Additionally, the average apartment rent spiked to $1,740 in Atlanta, according to rent.com.

“With inflation, with supply chain issues, with staffing shortages, it’s very hard to be profitable in the restaurant business.” Morey continued, “Even before this [but] then you add those issues, and it makes it even more difficult.”

Despite a handful of other shops having grand openings nearby in the last year, Georgia Restaurant Association told CBS46 in April that it predicts 3,000 more across the state could shutter by year’s end.

Morey adds, “It’s a reflection of the times.”

Hot little Biscuit will continue operations at its Charleston, South Carolina location while also offering online ordering for the Atlanta area.

