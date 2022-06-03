Cobb County detectives investigate fatal shooting late Thursday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Detectives in Cobb County are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday night.

Police tell CBS46 News that officers responded to the area of Mars Hill Road and Jiles Road for a report of a person who was shot around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Anthony Wolfert, 23, of Acworth, lying in the road on Mars Hill Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Wolfert was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information to contact 770-499-3945. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

