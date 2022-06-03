Advertisement

Conyers church to give out free groceries to families in need

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church is helping families in need by hosting a free grocery giveaway in Conyers this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, families will be able to gather at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE and load up on fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and more.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. through noon on a first come, first-served basis.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” says Pastor K. Francis Smith.

For more information, click here.

