Conyers church to give out free groceries to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church is helping families in need by hosting a free grocery giveaway in Conyers this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, families will be able to gather at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE and load up on fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and more.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. through noon on a first come, first-served basis.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” says Pastor K. Francis Smith.

