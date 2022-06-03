DeKalb County Parks and Recreation Dept. to host annual father-daughter dance

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host its sixth annual father-daughter dance, officials announced Friday.

The dance will be held at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center on Saturday, June 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. located at 3181 Rainbow Dr. Decatur, GA.

The dance is for all ages and costs $15 per couple and $5 for each additional child. The event will include music, refreshments, and dancing, according to officials.

To register, click here and select the yellow banner to register online on the department’s homepage.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Recreation Center Director Wannetter Terrell at 404-244-4890 or wsterrel@dekalbcountyga.gov.

