FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend; rain returns next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Isolated showers and storms will continue through the early evening with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will end after sunset, with decreasing clouds as low temperatures drop to the mid/upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday (CBS46)

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly cloudy and not as hot.

High: 86

Normal High: 85

Chance of rain: 0%

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The gorgeous weather continues all weekend! Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy the drier weather while it lasts, rain chances return next week! In fact, it will remain unsettled through most of next week.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

