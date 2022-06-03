Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend; rain returns next week

CBS46 News at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Isolated showers and storms will continue through the early evening with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will end after sunset, with decreasing clouds as low temperatures drop to the mid/upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday
Saturday(CBS46)

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly cloudy and not as hot.

High: 86

Normal High: 85

Chance of rain: 0%

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The gorgeous weather continues all weekend! Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy the drier weather while it lasts, rain chances return next week! In fact, it will remain unsettled through most of next week.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast in Atlanta Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers through sunset
Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray shower possible on Friday; Nice weekend ahead
FIRST ALERT: Storms ending tonight; more storms possible Friday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Storms ending tonight; more storms possible Friday afternoon
Isolated Storms this Afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Isolated t-storms this afternoon and evening